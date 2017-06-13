Hannibal Regional Medical Group Breaks Ground On New Facility In Bowling Green

Hannibal Regional Medical Group recently hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for a new facility in Bowling Green. In early 2018 Pike Medical Clinic will be moving to a brand new facility located by the Bowling Green Walmart which will provide care during evenings and weekends as well as offer specialty services.

Hannibal Regional Medical Group is committed to fulfilling the health care needs of the community. “The new facility will help us build on Pike Medical Clinic’s legacy of service to the community by offering more specialized services and longer office hours.” shares Todd Ahrens, President and CEO of Hannibal Regional Healthcare System.

Jan Onik, DO; Phillip Pitney, MD; Gene Smith, DO; Jennifer Chandler, FNP-BC and Sean Weaver, FNP-C will continue to serve the community at the new location and at the Pike Medical Clinic in Louisiana. The new, larger facility will provide space for specialty services and diagnostic testing. Once the new facility is completed the Pike Medical team will begin offering after-hours medical care. The team at Pike Medical will be available during the evenings and weekends for basic medical needs.

As part of the Hannibal Regional Healthcare System, Hannibal Regional Medical Group (HRMG) is a growing multi-specialty physician group continuing to expand primary and specialty care services to meet the health needs of northeast Missouri and west central Illinois residents. HRMG primary and specialty physicians deliver a range of acute, chronic and preventive medical care services. In addition to diagnosing and treating illness, they also provide preventive care, including routine checkups, health-risk assessments, immunizations, screening tests and personalized counseling on maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Hannibal Regional Medical Group has locations in Bowling Green, Canton, Hannibal, Louisiana, Monroe City, and Shelbina, as well as an Express Care clinic and a Vision Institute in Hannibal.