Library Construction Coming Along In Vandalia

New Facility Will Feature Greater Square Footage, Improved Parking

It seemed like one day it was a concrete pad and the next day there was a building.

Construction of the new library in Vandalia is coming along quickly. Officials with the Audrain County District are very pleased with the progress so far.

“Everything is coming along really well. We’re excited about getting it open,” said Kathy Kephart, director of the library district.

The outdated library facility that was right across the street from the new facility was demolished. It was decided the library would be its own facility rather than having a joint venture with the proposed Eastern Missouri Family YMCA. The spot selected was right across the street at 312 South Main Street.

The concrete pad was poured last month. It had to sit for over 20 days before the remaining construction could begin. Last week the framing and roof went up. Kephart said the lower portion of the exterior will have a stone skirting. Work will begin on the interior this week.

The brand new venue will feature expanded square footage and improved parking. The total cost of the project was right about $600,000.

Kephart pointed out the community really got behind the project and supported it financially which is why the new facility is becoming a reality. The district also received a $50,000 matching grant.

The new library is expected to open in August. An open house event will be planned shortly after.

The Audrain County District includes Vandalia, Martinsburg, Ladonnia, Farber and Mexico