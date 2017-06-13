McCormick Pair Faces Charges

On Thursday, June 1, Vandalia police officers responded to the 300 block of West Home for a report of a fight in progress.

After further investigation and witness statements, officers placed Ryan McCormick, 25, of Clarksville under arrest. McCormick was charged with first degree assault and later transported to the Audrain County Jail. Ryan McCormick’s bond was set at $50,000.

Also stemming from the investigation; Wendy McCormick, 51, of Clarksville was arrested on a warrant in relation to the case for first and fourth degree assault charges. Wendy McCormick was transported to the Audrain County jail with a bond set of $26,000.

Individuals arrested or issued summons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.