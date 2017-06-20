Barbara Ann Laird

Barbara Ann Laird, 80, of Vandalia died Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Mexico.

Graveside interment services will be held at a later date.

She was born May 20, 1937 in Montgomery City, the daughter of Carl and Catherine Brown Preston. She was married to Earl “Beano” Hull on Dec. 1, 1952. She then married Wayne Laird on April 23, 1971. He survives.

Other survivors include six sons, Eddie Hull and wife, Tess, Richie Hull and wife, LeAnn, Mike Hull, Boyd Laird and wife, Kim, and Bill Laird, all of Vandalia, and Gary Rubright-Hull and David of Orlando, Fla.; three daughters, Debbie Pyle and husband, Bill of Pittsburg, Kan., Mary Lou Lynn and husband, Roy and Toni Roberts, both of Vandalia; 21 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers.

Mrs. Laird was a lifetime area resident and homemaker. She worked in the garment industry for several years. She enjoyed camping, watching the St. Louis Cardinal games and spending time with her family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Community Loving Hospice Care, 914 W. Main, Bowling Green, MO 63334.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bienhoff Funeral Home.

