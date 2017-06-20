Melba Benn

Melba Benn, 72, of Frankford died Sunday, June 11, 2017 at Country View Nursing Facility in Bowling Green.

Funeral services were at 10 a.m., Thursday at the First Christian Church in Frankford with the Rev. Richard Epperson officiating. Burial was in Fairview Cemetery in Frankford.

Visitation was from 4-7 p.m., Wednesday at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green.

Melba was born March 14, 1945 in Louisville, the daughter of Lloyd Leonard and Edna Mae Grote Kelch. She married Jerry Benn July 13, 1963. They later divorced Jan. 20, 1986.

Survivors include a son, Gary Wayne Benn of New London; a daughter, Sherrie Lea Noel and Frank of Frankford; grandchildren, Josh Noel, Jeff Noel, Jeana Noel, Dalton Benn, Dillon Benn and Hanna Benn; great-grandchild, Lucas James Benn and Jackson Ryan Noel; brother, Leslie Eugene Kelch and wife, Pam; a sister, Linda Lucille Willenbrink (Linda). She is also survived by aunts, uncles and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, two brothers, two nephews and two sister-in-laws.

Melba was born and raised in Louisville, she moved to Bowling Green in 1961 after her father passed away. In 1963 after she married, she moved to Frankford and remained there until her passing. She was baptized July 22, 1956 at the Louisville Christian Church and transferred her membership on March 2, 1997 to Frankford Christian Church where she was an active member.

Melba did a lot of different jobs but mostly as a factory worker in the fashion, auto and food industries, the longest being 13 years with General Mills. She was a member of the “Christian Crusaders,” the Frankford Red Hatters and the book club.

She traveled to Canada, Alaska and the United States extensively for 10 years with friends Linda Ellis, Lola Jennings and Pauline Gibbs. Melba loved horseback riding, swimming, baseball, flower and yard work, sewing, cooking and family get togethers.

Serving as pallbearers were Tim Kurz, Harry Benn, Elmo Shaw, Steve Spegal, Robert Schlindler and A.J. Calvin. Serving as honorary pallbearers were her grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Online condolences may be left at www.bibbveach.com.