Vandalia Area Fair Announces Schedule

The 2017 Vandalia Area Fair will kick off on Thursday, July 6 and run through Saturday, July 8.

The annual parade will be Thursday, July 6 at 5:30 p.m., with line up at the South School lot and will travel to the railroad tracks on Main St.

Decorated tricycles and bicycles are to line up at the Vandalia Post Office parking lot where judging will take place at 5 p.m.

Following the parade will be the Little Mr. and Miss contests at 6:30 p.m., under the pavilion and sign up is 6-6:25 p.m. The Alethea Club will hold its annual ice cream and cake social at 6 p.m., with entertainment by Wayne Lynn & Friends from 6-7:30 p.m.

The horse and pony fun show will be at 7 p.m., in the horse arena. The Missouri Farm Pullers will take the track at 7 p.m.

Entertainment on Thursday night will be “Class Act Duo from 7:30-9 p.m.

Friday, July 7 begins with a new event to the fair this year the greased bowling ball conrtest at 6 p.m., register from 5:30-5:55 p.m. money in the straw for ages two-10 is at 7 p.m., the Dam Few Car and Motorcycle Drive-In will be from 6-10 p.m., and entertainment by Contagious, 8-10 p.m.

Saturday, July 8 the gates open at 4:30 p.m., with MGRA training barrels to begin. The annual baby show registration is from 5-5:45 p.m., with the show at 6 p.m. Money in the straw, ages two-10 followed by the toy scramble for the same age group; the Missouri Girls Racing Association will begin its event at 6:30 p.m. and the MMTTPA truck and tractor pull will begin at 7 p.m. Entertainment for Saturday night will be the band Push from 7-10 p.m.

The annual baby show contest will be held in the school house on Saturday, July 8 with registration from 5-5:45 p.m., with the contest beginning at 6 p.m. It is open to all boys and girls who have not reached the age of three by July 1, 2017. Classes 0-12 months are to wear white t-shirts and diapers only. Socks and tennis shoes are acceptable.

Coolers are allowed on the fairgrounds at no extra charge but no glass bottles are allowed and no soda, water or food are allowed to be brought in the gate.