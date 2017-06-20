Vivian Elaine Hawkins

Vivian Elaine Hawkins, 60, of Hannibal died Monday, June 12, 2017 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Funeral services were at 11 a.m., Saturday at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green with Dr. Bishop E. L. Warren officiating. Burial was in Fairview Cemetery in Frankford.

Visitation was from 5-8 p.m., Friday at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green.

Vivian was born Aug. 10, 1956 in Vandalia, the daughter of Robert Eugene Sr. and Marietta Faye Elbert Vaughn. She married Nathaniel E. Hawkins of Quincy, Ill., for 16 years.

Survivors include her mother, the Rev. M. Faye Vaughn of Frankford; a son, DeVaughn E. Hawkins and Carla Chavez of Denver, Colo.; daughters, Natasha Elaine Hawkins of Hannibal, Marietta Faye Hawkins-Miller and husband, Charles of Quincy, Ill.; grandchildren, TreVaughn A. Hawkins, Elijah Hawkins, Vernell J.R. Hawkins, Vaneh’ya C.E. Hawkins, Cayden Hawkins-Miller, Zykel Hawkins-Miller, Zyaire Hawkins-Miller, CharLes Hawkins-Miller; brothers, Robert Vaughn Jr. and wife, Amy Jo, George “Bud” Vaughn, James Curtis Vaughn Sr. and wife, Cynthia, Reginald Burton and wife, Linda, and Brian Burton and wife, Carla; sisters, Joy Brown and husband, Anthony, Shelia Bell and husband, the Rev. Robert Bell, M.L. Eujetta Vaughn, Georgiana Hawkins and husband, Matthew, Linda Darden, Tonda Burton and Vicky Burton; host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She is preceded in death by her father, maternal and paternal grandparents and a son, Joshua P. Hawkins.

Vivian grew up in Frankford, graduated Bowling Green High School, and attended Culver Stockton where she studied music and art. She then attended John Wood Community College and obtained a LPN nursing degree. She later attended Quincy University receiving a BA in social work, attended SLU receiving a masters in sociology and was currently attending Life Christian University for the last several years in pursuit of her doctorate in theology.

Vivian was a member of Cathedral of Worship Church in Quincy, Ill., Second Christian Church in New London, and also Embassy Christian Center in Hannibal. She worked as an LPN at Good Sameritan Home in Quincy for 15 years and spent the last several years as a private duty nurse working all over the tri-state area. Vivian was very involved in her church and her community.

She was a world class traveler. She was a master storyteller and took her talents with her to Poland and other areas of the world. Vivian was a bright light to the community on Dec. 21, 2015 when she appeared on the Price Is Right television show where she won money and prizes and made it to the showcase showdown.

Serving as pallbearers were R. Jamarr Vaughn Sr., Jairus L. Bell, Marcus Richardson, Neil Vaughn, Matthew Hawkins, and Charles J. Miller. Honorary pallbearers were Tre Vaughn Hawkins, James Curtis Vaughn Jr., Cayden Hawkins-Miller, Adam Sidner, Zykel Hawkins-Miller, Elijah Hawkins, and Vernell Hawkins.

Memorials may be made to the Siteman Cancer Center.

