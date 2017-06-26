Anna L. Calhoun

Anna Louise Calhoun, 78, of Louisiana died Thursday, June 22, 2017 at Maple Grove Lodge in Louisiana.

Funeral services were at 3 p.m., Saturday at Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana. The Rev. Bill Maupin officiated. Burial was Riverview Cemetery in Louisiana.

Visitation was from 2 p.m., until time of service on Saturday at the funeral home.

She was born Aug. 8, 1938 in Louisiana to James and Mary Catlett Calhoun.

She is survived by one niece, Mary Huckstep and husband, Jeff of Clarksville; three great-nieces, Jenna Huckstep and fiancé, Sean Casey of St. Charles, Sarah Huckstep and Laura Huckstep of Clarksville; a nephew, William Colbert and family of Clarksville; a brother in-law, Gene Colbert of Louisiana; and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Martha Colbert.

Anna was a graduate of the Louisiana High School Class of 1956. She had been employed as a cook for Pike County Hospital until retiring. She attended the First Baptist Church in Louisiana. She enjoyed reading and working cross word puzzles.

Pallbearers were Brian Foley, Zachary Mudd, Jeff Huckstep, Jenna Huckstep, Sarah Huckstep, and Sean Casey.

Memorials may be given to donor’s choice, c/o Collier Funeral Homes, Inc., 117 Barnard Drive, Louisiana, MO 63353.