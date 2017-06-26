Myrna Lee Schwendemann

Myrna Lee Schwendemann, 59, of Silex died Friday, June 23, 2017 at Elsberry Health Care Center in Elsberry.

Funeral services were held 10 a.m., Monday at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Millwood with Fr. Chuck Tichacek officiating. Burial was in St. Alphonsus Cemetery in Millwood.

Visitation was from 4-8 p.m., Sunday at Knights of Columbus Hall in Millwood.

Myrna was born March 6, 1958 in St. Charles the daughter of Anthony Lawrence and Clara Margaret Boschert Schwendemann.

Survivors include four brothers, Thomas A. Schwendemann and wife, Margaret of Silex, John J. Schwendemann and wife, Jill of Manchester, Frank Charles Schwendemann of Frankford, and Patrick G. Schwendemann of Silex; two sisters, Melanie A. Wasielewski of Foristell, and Marietta K. Fowler and husband, Jack of St. Paul; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and one brother, Robert Joseph Schwendemann and wife, Ann; and brother-in-law, William Wasielewski.

Myrna lived in St. Peters until she was 13 then lived in the Millwood area for the remainder of her life. She went to St. Alphonsus Catholic School and graduated from Troy High School in 1978. She worked at the Lincoln County Sheltered Workshop for 23 years.

Myrna was a member of the St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, enjoyed playing cards, writing recipe cards, watching Wheel of Fortune, listening to music and loved kids. Above all she loved her family very much.

Pallbearers were Anthony Wasielewski, Todd Wasielewski, Eric T. Fowler, David A. Fowler, Sean Schwendemann, Michael Schwendemann, Aaron Schwendemann, and Alex Schwendemann. Honorary pallbearers were Phillip Schwendemann and Kevin Schwendemann.

Memorials may be made to the Elsberry Health Care Center, the St. Alphonsus School, or the Lincoln County Home Health and Hospice.

