Annual Fireworks Display Set For Louisiana Riverfront

The Louisiana riverfront will be the place to be on the Fourth of July as the Louisiana Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual fireworks show.

The event will kick off at 5 p.m. and feature various activities for children leading up to the show. The display will begin 15 minutes after dusk at the riverfront.

Those interested in having a booth at the riverfront can pick up an application at the Louisiana Chamber office at 221 Mansion Street.

The Chamber is also looking for donations to help support this year’s event. Donations can be mailed or dropped off to 221 Mansion Street, Louisiana. All 100 percent of the funds raised go to the Fourth of July event.