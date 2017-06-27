Bomb Squad, ATF Respond To Home In Vandalia Following Arrest Of Thomas

During the afternoon hours of Thursday, June 22 Vandalia officers responded to a report of an individual who had pointed a gun at another person and made threats to harm them.

Officers were able to locate the suspect, Peter R. Thomas, 68, of Vandalia, on foot in the 200 block of Park St., and take him into custody without incident.

The Vandalia Police Department served a search warrant at the suspect’s residence later in the evening in the 200 block of E. State St., in Vandalia.

As a result of the search warrant officers confiscated numerous weapons to include machine guns, semi-automatic rifles, semi-automatic pistols, and ordnance.

The ATF and Department of Defense Bomb Squad responded to the scene and assisted Vandalia officers in the investigation to determine if the ordnance was active or inert. Further testing will be conducted at MSHP crime lab in Jefferson City on the above listed weapons.

Thomas was charged with attempted assault, first degree; unlawful use of a weapon; and armed criminal action.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.