Student Raises Money To Benefit Relay For Life

Kaleb Smith came up with an idea to help raise money to benefit Relay for Life.

He raised the money in the name of his late teacher, Mrs. Kathleen Booth. Her husband Jeremy (far left) was eager to thank Smith for his thoughtfulness.

The school held Relay Recess and the grades competed by bringing in pennies. The fourth and fifth grades won the contest and a total of $300 was raised.

Also pictured are Louisiana Coach Matt Smith, and Relay representatives Lynn Ruether and Amy Smith.