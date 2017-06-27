Two Vandalia Residents Arrested On Numerous Drug Charges

During the evening hours of Wednesday, June 21, the East Central Drug Task Force assisted by the Audrain County Sheriff’s Office, Vandalia Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol served a search warrant in the 600 block of West Highway 54, in Vandalia.

As a result of the search warrant officers arrested two (2) suspects and seized methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a firearm.

Arrested were Kyhl W. McCurdy, 31, of Vandalia for distribution of methamphetamine, unlawful use of a weapon, maintaining a public nuisance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Also, Michael Randolph Trower, 33, of Vandalia, for distribution of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, maintaining a public nuisance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

