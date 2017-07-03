Arrest Made In Pursuit Involving Several Law Enforcement Agencies

On Saturday, July 1 at approximately 10:30 p.m. a pursuit that started in Auxvasse traveling east into Pike County.

The vehicle, a white 2015 Chevy Malibu registered out of Columbia had been stopped for speeding. The driver and front seat passenger had gotten out of the vehicle when an unidentified back seat passenger got into the driver seat and fled east bound on US 54. The passenger, now driver was identified only as a black male with a red sweatshirt and some facial hair. At times the pursuit reached 120 mph.

Just west of Pike 41 the Malibu struck the rear of another east bound vehicle, lost control and come to a stop in a corn field approximately 75 feet south of the highway. The driver had fled on foot by the time officers got to the car.

The occupants of the car that was truck stated that they had no injuries. The crash report is being completed by the Highway Patrol. Additional agencies involved and assisting include Audrain County Sheriff, Ralls County Sheriff, Vandalia PD, Bowling PD, Bowling Green Fire Dept and a State Highway Patrol Helicopter.

The next day the Sheriff’s Office received reports of a man matching the description of the driver hitch hiking west bound on US 54 East of Curryville. Deputies detained the male subject for questioning. No charges have been filed as of this time.

All persons charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.