Col. Stan King Recognized At United States Air Force Academy

Former Bowling Green resident and retired Air Force Colonel Stanley D. King was recently recognized for his service to the United States Air Force in conjunction with a formal Commissioning Ceremony at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado on May 23.

Selected to administer the formal commissioning officer oath to USAFA graduating cadet and nephew Austin W. Merz, Colonel King received a special recognition keepsake commemorating his contribution of over three decades of service to the Air Force.

Colonel King is the son of Irene King of Bowling Green and the late Guy King.

He is married to former Bowling Green native, Victoria “Vickie” Niemeyer and currently resides in Atlanta, Ga.