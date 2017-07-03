Kinley Anna Elzea

Services for Kinley Anna Elzea, 17, of Vandalia, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 6, 2017 at the Vandalia Christian Church with Reverend Jamie Franke officiating. Burial will be in the Curryville Cemetery.

Visitation will be Wednesday evening from 4 to 7 p.m. at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Bienhoff Funeral Home.

Ms. Elzea passed away July 1, 2017 at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

She was born Feb 11, 2000 in Hannibal, the daughter of Brandon and Nicole Walker Elzea.

Survivors include: her parents of Vandalia; her grandparents, Dalton and Sheila Walker of Curryville, and Jim and Barbara Elzea of Vandalia; her great grandmother, Maxine Jackson of Vandalia; and two sisters, Katie and Klair Elzea of Vandalia.

Ms. Elzea was a lifetime area resident and member of the Vandalia Christian Church. She attended Van-Far High School. She enjoyed cooking, arts, crafts, and spending time with her family and friends.

Pallbearers will be Darin Walker, Chad Parsons, Brad Elzea, Brandon Elzea, Tony Owens, and Travis Case.

Memorial contributions may be made to Make A Wish Foundation.

Online condolences may be made at www.bienhofffuneralhome.com.