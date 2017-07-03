Louisiana Rotary To Host Wiffle Ball Tourney

A great summer family event is coming to Louisiana on July 15.

The Evening Rotary Club is sponsoring a Wiffle Ball Tournament to raise funds for community service projects at Wallace Park in Louisiana. The tournament will begin at 9am. The cost per team (of 5-10 players) is $75.00 and games will be double elimination. There is no age limit to participate, through children need an adult on the team. Preregistration is required for each team.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase at the concession stand.

The day’s event will cap off the LEGO BATMAN movie in the park. The cost for the movie will be children under 5 are FREE, ages 6-15 will be $3.00 and 16 and Older $5.00. One free admission will be given to each person on a wiffle ball team OR $1.00 off each admission with a canned food donation to our local food bank.

Team sign up forms are available at Eagle’s Nest Winery, Mom and Pops Diner , OR via email at Chadwick0616@yahoo.com through Friday, July 14, 2017.