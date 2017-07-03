Paul E. Gollaher Sr.

Paul Eugene Gollaher, Sr, 91, of Frankford died Thursday, June 29, 2017 at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal.

Funeral services were held at 10 a.m., Monday at Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana. The Rev. Richard Epperson officiated. Interment was at Fairview Cemetery in Frankford.

Visitation was from 4-7 p.m., Sunday at the funeral home.

Paul was born Sept. 2, 1925 at Atlas, Ill., to Millard and Inez Holcomb Gollaher. He married Christina Harrilson on Aug. 14, 1946. She preceded him in death in 2005.

He is survived by two sons, Arthur Gollaher, Sr. of New London, and David Gollaher Sr. and wife, Vicki of Frankford; a daughter, Brenda Gollaher of Bowling Green; one brother, Gary Gollaher of New Canton, Ill.,; a sister, Mildred White of Pleasant Hill, Ill.; 21 grandchildren; 49 great-grandchildren; and 22 great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three sons, Paul Gollaher, Jr., Lonnie Gollaher, Sr., and Joe Gollaher and one daughter, Kathy Niffen who died in 2015; and by four brothers and four sisters.

Paul had been a farmer in the Frankford area all of his life. He was a veteran serving with the U.S. Army during World War II. He was member of the Pentecostal religion.

Honorary pallbearers were Gary Gollaher, Jimmy Lee Ford, Roy Sisson, and Bill Royer. Pallbearers were David Gollaher, II; Lonnie Gollaher; Lester Niffen; Paul Edmonson; Filiberto Villalobos; and Robert Kelley.

Memorials may be given to Loving Community Care Hospice in Bowling Green.