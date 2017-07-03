Ruth Ann Elliott

Ruth Ann Elliott, 76, of Louisiana died Monday, June 26, 2017 at her home with her family by her side.

Her desire was to be cremated and memorial services will be held at a later date.

She was born June 29, 1940 in Louisiana, the daughter of Forrest and Martha Lafferty Badger. She married James David Elliott, Sr. He preceded her in death July 26, 1995.

She is survived by two sons, James David Elliott, Jr. of Louisiana, and Robert Lewis Elliott and wife, Rena Jo; two daughters, Wanda Willeyne Kilby and husband, Kevin, and Candy Leann Ries and husband, Curt, all of Louisiana; 10 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Forrest and Martha Lafferty Badger and a brother, Clarence “Duck” Bandy who died Oct. 16, 1968.

She had been employed at Stark Bro’s Nursery for several years, then as a switchboard operator for Pike County Memorial Hospital and later as treasurer/collector for the city of Louisiana.

Ruth Ann enjoyed sewing, cooking and above all else her family. She was an excellent cook and everyone will miss Momma Ruth Ann’s homemade rolls, bread and pimento cheese. Ruth Ann was loved by all and will be missed every day.