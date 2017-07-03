Sandra Anne Hurley Gifford

Sandra Anne Hurley Gifford, 59, formerly of Mississippi County, died Wednesday, June 28, 2017, at her home in Vandalia.

Visitation was from 1:30 p.m. until time for the memorial service at 2 p.m., Sunday at McMikle Funeral Home in Charleston.

Private interment will follow at a later date.

Born June 8, 1958, at Charleston to the late William Cecil Hurley and Janice Dickerson Phillips, she was a longtime resident of Mississippi County.

Surviving are her sons, Dennis Humphrey and wife, Ashleigh of Troy, and Aaron Michael Gifford of Vandalia; and her two daughters, Julie Marie Humphrey and Emily Morine Humphrey, both of Vandalia; also eight grandchildren and her fur baby, Mollie.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Johnny Hurley and Billy Hurley and by one sister, Barbara Owens.

Sandra enjoyed raising her children and spending time with family and friends and later enjoyed time with her grandchildren.

In 2006, she was honored with her fourth blessing when she was able to adopt Emily.

