Bridges Start Coming Down

Work is underway on the Noix Creek bridge on Highway 79. The $1.41 million project is expected to be complete by early August.

Louisiana City Administrator Kelly Henderson says the city is pleased to see the investment in infrastructure for the long-term success of the town.

The new bridge will be expanded to 244-feet long, 38-feet wide with eight-feet of shoulder space and a protected pedestrian walkway on the west side.

The $1.14 million Buffalo Creek bridge project will begin in early August and is expected to be done by October.

The state established an expedited 80-day work schedule for both bridges.