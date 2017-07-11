Community Rallies Behind Coach Chance With Activities Including 5K Event

While it has been a difficult couple of months for Matt Chance and his family, it has also been marked with a great deal of love and support from the community they call home.

Chance has spent the past several years leading the cross country and track teams to titles and championships at Bowling Green High School where he also serves as athletic director. It became apparent something was wrong as this year’s postseason started. Chance was diagnosed with cancer in head and neck regions on May 8.

“A spot was removed from my neck and now we’re doing radiation and chemotherapy for another spot found on my tongue,” Chance explained.

Despite the discovery, Chance was with his team as athletes on the track team competed at state.

His treatments currently include seven weeks of radiation Monday through Friday along with three chemotherapy treatments during this time.

“I have seven days of radiation left and my last chemo treatment is this Thursday,” Chance remarked. “I will be finished on July 19 and then will continue to see the doctor for follow-up exams every three months for a while.”

While the treatments take their toll and his speech has been greatly affected by the radiation, Chance was able to attend the “Take A Chance And Run A 5K” event that was held on Saturday, July 8. The event was organized by Erin Martin who was part of this year’s championship relay team.

“I was so grateful that I felt well enough to be there that day,” he said.

A great deal of current and former student athletes took part in the event to raise money for the family. Chance noted it was amazing to see them all running again.

Other fundraisers have been held in addition to the 5K including “TeamChance” t-shirt sales and The Sugar Shack recently donated a portion of their profits to the family who stopped by to enjoy a shaved ice treat.

“I have been overwhelmed and blessed. People continue to offer their support through cards and prayers daily. Our community has shown our family so much kindness,” Chance offered. “We feel blessed to be surrounded by such caring and generous people. We are so proud to belong to such an amazing community that continues to share God’s blessings with others in need,” he added.

Chance resides in Curryville with his wife, Kim, and their sons Ben and Brock.