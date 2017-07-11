Dr. Otis O. Moseley

Dr. Otis O. Moseley (Doc), 84, of Osage Beach died Saturday, May 20, 2017, at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.

A memorial service for Dr. Otis Moseley was held at Lodge of the Four Seasons, Marbella Room, on Sunday, June 25 at 1 p.m. Following the memorial, a Celebration of Life event was run until 4 p.m.

Otis was born in Lakeside on Oct. 15, 1932, in a small home under the UE Village Water Tower on the hill above Bagnell Dam. He was the first child of Okle and Olie “Ozell” (Crum) Moseley.

Otis is survived by his first wife, Lois and their three children, Randy, Brad and Scott; his daughter, Julie from his second wife Anne; his sister, Linda Moseley Birkhead and husband, Pastor John; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife Dixie, his parents Okle and Ozell Moseley his daughter Julie’s Mother Anne, and two brothers Harley and Ron.

Otis was a unique individual in that he never knew a stranger. He took care of his patients as if they were a member of his own family. Most in fact could have been, as Dr. Moseley considered his whole community to be a part of his family. It was not uncommon to see Otis giving medical advice at the grocery store, gas station or a restaurant. He enjoyed photography and spending quality time with his family and his many friends located at numerous points around the country. Other than his Children, Otis considered his largest accomplishment to be the involvement he had in bringing what is now Lake Regional Hospital to the Lake of the Ozarks. He used to say; “I have delivered hundreds of babies in this community but that Hospital was by far the largest of them all”!

The family request that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to: Lake Regional Hospital, Otis Moseley/Fund Development, 54 Hospital Drive, Osage Beach, MO 65065.

Raymond L. Pruitt

Raymond Pruitt, 78, of Eolia, died unexpectedly Saturday, July 1, 2017 at his residence.

A funeral service was held at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 8 at Eolia Baptist Church in Eolia. Brother Barry Pfister officiated.Interment followed in Old Alexandria Cemetery in Troy.

Visitation was Friday, July 7 from 6:30-8:30 p.m., at McCoy-Blossom Funeral Homes & Crematory in Eolia. There was also a visitation Saturday, July 8 from 9-10 a.m., funeral at Eolia Baptist Church.

He was born on April 29, 1939 in Calumet to Loren and Helen Marie Colbert Pruitt.

Raymond had two older siblings and one younger sibling. The family moved to Pike County and Raymond attended the Clarksville and Clopton schools. After his formal schooling, he met the love of his life, Lillian Creech and following a short courtship, the couple was quietly married on Jan. 21, 1961.

They moved to Eolia and were blessed with eight children. Raymond was a very hard-working individual who took excellent care of his family. For many years, he drove a truck and also repaired big trucks and worked on anything mechanical. Raymond was a talented man and his wife said about him, “he was a jack-of-all-trades” and could do almost anything imaginable.

Being a member of the Eolia Baptist Church meant so much to him and Lillian. Raymond will be sadly missed and long remembered by all those who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of over 56 years of marriage, Lillian Pruitt; his six children, Jeanette Clark and husband, Victor of Elsberry, Clarencia Gaines of Vancouver, Wash., Nina Gebke and husband, Keith of Richview, Ill., Laquita Meyer of Winfield, Abram Pruitt and wife, Jennifer of Eolia, and Abigail Clark of Bowling Green. Raymond is further survived by his 12 grandchildren and one-on-the-way and two great-grandchildren and one-on-the-way; three sisters: Opal Patterson, Ruby Storm, Elizabeth King, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Raymond was preceded in death by his parents and his two son,: Raymond Pruitt Jr. and Lloyd Pruitt.

Serving as pallbearers were Quintin Colbert, Craig Dieckman, Caleb Gebke, Aaron Welch, David Couts, Dennis Bradley and Craig Barnes.

Memorials may be made to the Pruitt family. The family has requested no flowers or plants please, as was Raymond’s wishes.

