Ethel ‘Jane’ Sutton Bontz

Ethel “Jane” Sutton Bontz, 95, of Vandalia died Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at Tri-County Care Center in Vandalia.

Funeral services were Monday at 2 p.m., at Waters Funeral Chapel with Kenny Haddock officiating. Music was provided by Angela, Michael and Gabriel Maier. Interment was in Evergreen Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Visitation was Monday from 1-2 p.m., at Waters Funeral Chapel in Vandalia.

She was born March 2, 1922 near Curryville, the daughter of James Beamon and Pearl Gertrude Lamme Sutton. She married Ted May in 1999. He preceded her in death in 2001. She then married James E. Bontz in 2002. He preceded her in death in 2010.

Survivors include one sister, Isabel Stone of Bowling Green; also survived by nieces and nephew, Elaine Dameron and husband, Floyd of Curryville; Eddie Stone and wife, Susan of Laddonia; Jane Robinson and husband, Gary of St. Charles and Linda Becker and husband, Dennis of Mexico; eight great-nieces and nephews; 16 great-great-nieces and nephews. She is also survived by James’ children, Raeburn Bontz and wife, Kathy of Loveland, Colo., and Phyllis Bontz and husband, James of Vandalia and their children.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Betty Rinkle Becker; three brothers-in-law, George Rinkle, Joe Becker and Harry Stone.

After graduating from high school in Curryville, she moved to Vandalia to seek employment. Jane worked many retail jobs over the years and sold Avon for a number of years.

She was a member of the Southside Baptist Church in Vandalia.

Jane enjoyed cooking, knitting, sewing, gardening and playing bingo at Tri-County Care Center.

In her younger years, she enjoyed fishing and swimming with her nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Bobby Stone, Tony Dameron, Eddie Stone, Paul Maier, Floyd Dameron, Shawn Reading and Dennis Becker.

Memorials are encouraged to the Evergreen Memorial Gardens Cemetery, P.O. Box 141, Vandalia, MO 63382-0141.