PCMH Holds Grand Opening At New Walk-In Clinic Facility

Pike County Memorial Hospital held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Medical Walk-In Clinic on Wednesday, June 28.

PCMH celebrated this highly-anticipated opening with fellow members of the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce, the PCMH Board and staff, and other visitors from the community.

The open house was a great success. PCMH staff welcomed guests with refreshments and proudly gave tours of the new facility. There was a drawing for Pike County Fair tickets and Cardinal Baseball tickets.

“We had a wonderful turnout for our grand opening and we are very lucky to have such amazing support from the community. We are thrilled to be able to offer the first afterhours and weekend clinic in Pike County,” said Justin Selle, PCMH CEO.

The Medical Walk-In Clinic officially opened on Thursday, June 29. The new after-hours and weekend clinic is located just off the roundabout, in the Century 21 building.

The hours for the new facility are Thursday through Monday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Another positive is that the hospital is setting it up so those who have insurance would pay the primary care physician co-pay, which is usually less than an urgent care visit co-pay.