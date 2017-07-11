Robert Elzo Pratt

Funeral services for Robert Elzo Pratt of Elsberry will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday at Elsberry United Methodist Church. The Rev. Paul Garven, church pastor, will officiate with burial in the Elsberry City Cemetery near Elsberry.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m., Tuesday (today) at Carter-Ricks Funeral Home in Elsberry.

Mr. Pratt, 89, died Saturday, July 8, 2017 at his home in Elsberry.

Born January 26, 1928 in Lincoln County, he was the son of Elmer and Martha Beaver Pratt. He was a 1947 graduate of Elsberry High School. Bob was united in marriage on July 29, 1950 in Foley to Patricia Louise McMillin. This union was blessed with four children: Bob Alan, Bill, Nancy and Paula.

He served his country in the United States Army from Nov. 9, 1950 until he was honorably discharged on Nov. 8, 1952 as a corporal. During his service, Bob taught demolition at Fort Leonard Wood.

Bob was a longtime farmer. He later worked as a golf course groundskeeper. He also worked as a driver for Davis Trucking. He was a member of the former IOOF Lodge. Bob was a 60 year member of Elsberry American Legion Post #226.

Survivors include his beloved wife of nearly 67 years, Pat Pratt of Elsberry; their children, Bob Pratt and companion, Darlene Boechler of Lake Ozark, Bill Pratt and wife, Suzette of Elsberry, Nancy McElfish and husband, Richard of Riverside, and Paula Riefle of Elsberry; 10 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Bob also leaves two brothers, Charles Clifford Pratt and wife, Serena of Elsberry and Elmer Eugene Pratt and wife, Edith of Winterville, N.C.; one sister, Martha Lou Hills and husband, George, of Cullorn, Ill.; one brother-in-law, Philip “Mac” Schuchman and wife, Lynn of Kansas City; two sisters-in-law, Hazel Pratt of Elsberry and Phyllis Hart and husband, Wallace of Center; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer Pratt and Martha Pratt Ogden; one sister, Dorothy Brown; one brother, Walter Pratt; one brother-in-law, Conrad McMillin; and one son-in-law, Allen Riefle.

Memorials may be made to the Joseph R. Palmer Family Memorial Library or the Elsberry United Methodist Church in care of Carter-Ricks Funeral Home, 107 S. 5th Street; Elsberry, MO 63343.