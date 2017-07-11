Susie Leverett

Velma Sue “Susie” Leverett, 83, of rural Wellsville died Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at University Hospital in Columbia.

Funeral services were at 10:30 a.m., Monday at Myers Funeral Home in Middletown. The Rev. Marvin White and The Rev. John Foster officiated. Special music was provided by Joshua Leverett and Jacob Counts as well as Letha Perkins and Donna Watson. Burial was in Fairmount Cemetery in Middletown.

Visitation was from 6-8 p.m., Sunday at the funeral home.

Mrs. Leverett was born April 4, 1934, in Ashley, a daughter of James Albert and Lois Gertrude Hickman Lovelace.

She was a 1953 graduate of Bowling Green High School.

On April 15, 1956, at the First Baptist Church in Wellsville, she married Allen James Leverett. They celebrated over 59 years of marriage together before he preceded her in death on July 16, 2015.

Susie had lived at her present address for over 20 years and in the Middletown area most of her life.

She had been the deputy recording clerk at the courthouse in Montgomery City for over 13 years. Susie had also worked for Bankhead Chocolates as well as a doctor’s office in Bowling Green.

Susie was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Montgomery City, where she was very involved in many church activities. She was also a member of Harmony Club.

She enjoyed gardening, going to yard sales, helping out at church, cooking for people that were sick and being with her family. Susie loved to travel and had been to Costa Rica, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, Cuba, Monte Carlo, Barbados, Florence and Rome.

Susie is survived by her daughter and three sons and their spouses, Deborah Sue “Debbie” and Ted Kosko, of Little Falls, New Jersey, William James “Bill” and Tammy Leverett, of Middletown, Barry Charles and Jill Leverett, of Middletown and Bradley Dean “Brad” and Denise Leverett, of Louisiana; seven grandchildren and spouses, Charles Enoch “Charlie” and April Leverett, of Columbia, Katie Scarlett and Carl Morningstar, of Middletown, Amanda Sue Bolin, of Jefferson City, Brian Charles and Laura Leverett, of Fulton, Joshua Wesley Leverett, of Middletown, Dylan Colt Black, of Whiteside and Alex Dakota Black of Louisiana; three great-grandchildren, Madison Ann Bolin, of Jefferson City, Jason Brown, of Middletown and Ellinor Grace Leverett, of Fulton; sisters, Pauline Keithley, of Louisiana and Claudine Lybarger, of Laddonia; in addition to nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Allen James Leverett; son, Robert Allen “Bobby” Leverett; grandson, Matthew Alan Leverett and sister, Virginia Lou Berger.

Serving as pallbearers were her grandsons, Charles Leverett, Brian Leverett, Joshua Leverett, Dylan Black, Alex Black and Carl Morningstar. Honorary pallbearers were her granddaughters and nephews, Amanda Bolin, Katie Morningstar, April Leverett, Laura Leverett, David Lybarger, Doug Lybarger, Dwayne Lybarger, Paul Lybarger, Travis Lybarger and Marty Mitchell.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Faith Baptist Church in Montgomery City, c/o Myers Funeral Home, 203 East Bates Street, Wellsville, MO 63384.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.myersfuneralhome.biz.