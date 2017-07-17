Help Wanted

BE PART OF THE MODOT TEAM! Now hiring two equipment technicians. Join a team environment to help the Missouri transportation system progress! MoDOT is now hiring quality individuals with a good work ethic and positive attitude. Responsibilities: Maintains and performs basic repairs to trucks, tractors, loaders, motor graders and other heavy equipment. Inspects, services, repairs and overhauls transmissions, engines, clutches, drivelines, differentials, front and rear axle assemblies and ignition systems; repairs and installs hydraulic controls; tunes motors using standard testing equipment; dismantles, repairs and reassembles air compressors, hydraulic jacks, pumps, cylinders and related equipment. Working locations: First work location will be either the Hannibal, Troy or Mexico maintenance facility. Second will be the Macon, Kirksville or Edina maintenance facility. This position requires an Associate’s Degree in automotive technology, auto mechanics or diesel mechanics, or completion of a formal post-secondary technical training program in automobile or heavy equipment-related repair (of at least 30 credit hours and one school year in duration) and one year of experience in automotive or heavy equipment repair; a valid Class A Commercial Driver’s License with no air brake restrictions and interstate status (either Excepted Interstate [EI] or Non-Excepted Interstate [NI]); and a valid vehicle inspection license. Employment applications are available on-line at www.modot.org and must be submitted by July 21, 2017 to be considered for this vacancy. Drug Free Work Environment • Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer M/F/D/V

ACCEPTING BIDS Pike County Health Department, Home Care & Hospice is accepting bids for new flooring. Please contact Bill Crane at (573) 324-2111 or by email bcrane@pikecountyhealth.org for specifications. Please submit a sealed bid by July 14 to: Pike County Health Department, Home Care & Hospice (Attn: Bill Crane) 1 Healthcare Place Bowling Green, MO 63334

FAMILY OWNED SWINE OPERATION seeking a self-motivated, qualified individual to care for nine 1,000 head finishing buildings. Individual must be at least 18 years of age, have a valid driver’s license, and be drug free. Pre-employment drug screen required. Previous swine production experience helpful. Salary will reflect experience level. Benefits include paid vacation, matching IRA and health insurance. Please contact us at jlefarms@gmail.com to set up an interview or call (573)594-2084. (c2-42)

NOW HIRING in Bowling Green! D&D 636-462-8069. Must be able to move appliances and be mechanically inclined and be self-motivated. (c4-42)

WANTED General Laborer. MUST HAVE VALID DRIVER’S LICENSE. $13.50 per hour – CDL helpful, but not required. Apply at Orf Construction 15181 Pike 313 just off Hwy. 161 Bowling Green

HELP WANTED Oswald Crow Agency, an Independent Insurance Agency in Bowling Green, MO is looking for a competitive Insurance Sales Producer to help us expand our business by actively seeking and acquiring new clients. Our goal is to formulate strong relationships to ensure growth and preserve the strength of our agency’s status. Please send resumes to: a.oswald@oswaldcrow.com

LPN’s Correctional Nursing is different with every patient, everyday! Corizon Health offers competative rates and benefits for full time employees, a $3,000 sign on bonus, $10,000 in tuition reimbursement and the opportunity to try something new in this growing specialty field. Regardless of your area of interest, correctional healthcare provides a rewarding career in a specialized field. Corizon Health, a provider of health services for the Missouri Department of Corrections, has excellent opportunities at the Women’s Eastern Reception Diagnostic Correctional Center (WERDCC) in Vandalia. We are currently looking for LPN’s (Full-Time & PRN). Please contact Jocelyn Lee 800-222-8215 (ext. 9555) or Jocelyn.Lee@corizonhealth.com DSR/EOE

DON’T JUST CHANGE YOUR JOB; CHANGE TOMORROW Tired of just putting in the hours? Looking for something more meaningful? Would you like a career with a leading company in an exciting industry that is changing the world? Now hiring Material Handler. Benefits include Competitive pay, 401k Matching & Full Benefits. The Material Handler is responsible for loading POET Products into trucks and rail cars. Team members in this position use mechanical equipment, meters or scales as well as computers and software equipment. Poet is seeking a highly motivated, hardworking individual for this position in Laddonia. To view this position and more, visit POET.com/careers EOE

PCMH is now accepting applications for the following Full-Time positions: Accounts Payable Clerk (Full-time); RN – Med/Surg (Full-Time Evenings/Nights). Full benefit package applies to above positions. Apply online or in person at Pike County Memorial Hospital 2305 Georgia • Louisiana, MO 63353 (573)754-5531, ext 106 www.pcmh-mo.org EOE

PCMH is now accepting applications for the following PRN and Part-Time positions: REGISTERED NURSES in Emergency Room, Outpatient Surgery & Med/Surg • Radiology Tech (PRN) • ER Tech (PRN) • Housekeeper (Part-time) Apply online or in person at Pike County Memorial Hospital 2305 Georgia • Louisiana, MO 63353 (573)754-5531, ext 106 www.pcmh-mo.org EOE