Marilyn Sue Bahr

A Mass of Christian burial for Marilyn Sue Bahr, 60, of Vandalia, was at 10 a.m., Tuesday (today) at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Vandalia with Fr. Jason Doke officiating. Burial was in Vandalia Cemetery.

Visitation was Monday from 5-7 p.m., at the church.

Arrangements were under the direction of Bienhoff Funeral Home.

Mrs. Bahr died Thursday, July 13, 2017 at her home.

She was born July 26, 1956 in Pocahontas, Ark., the daughter of Louie Robert and Maxine Mae Sharp Strayhorn. She married Mike Bahr on Sept. 22, 1979 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Vandalia.

Survivors include her husband, Mike Bahr of Vandalia; one son, Chris Bahr and Alicia Otis of Columbia; one daughter, Jennifer Woods and husband, Shawn of Columbia; two brothers, Larry Strayhorn and wife, Nancy of Shelbina, and Sherrill Strayhorn and wife, Kathy of Desoto; one sister-in-law, Reba Strayhorn of Cape Girardeau; and a granddaughter, Madison Watkins of Columbia.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Harrell Strayhorn.

Marilyn was a lifetime area resident and member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Unite Femme Club.

She was a 1975 graduate of Van-Far High School. She was employed as senior sale representative for Green Supply for over 21 years.

Marilyn enjoyed biking, the beach, traveling, and spending time with family and friends.

Pallbearers were Jacob Strayhorn, Thom Bahr, Tim Bahr, Jordan Bahr, Ron Jagels and Shawn Woods.

Memorial contributions may be made to Head for the Cure, 2020 Baltimore, Suite 201, Kansas City, MO 64108.

