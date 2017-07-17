Mary Frances McDonald

Mary Frances Goodman McDonald, 98, of Vandalia died Saturday, July 15, 2017 at Tri-County Care Center in Vandalia.

Funeral services will be Thursday at 11 a.m., at Waters Funeral Chapel in Vandalia. Officiating will be Kenny Haddock. Interment will be in Vandalia Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday from 10-11 a.m., at Waters Funeral Chapel in Vandalia.

She was born Aug. 24, 1918 in rural Vandalia, the daughter of Verda and Augusta Marie Renner Goodman. She married Glen Edward McDonald on March 23, 1946 in Curryville. He preceded her in death on March 1, 2013.

Survivors include one son, Raymond E. McDonald and wife, Carol of rural Vandalia; one grandson, Chad McDonald and wife, Debbie of Mexico; three great-grandchildren, Cheyenne Skyy McDonald, Daniel McDonald and Jonathon McDonald; one sister, Verda Mae Deutscher and husband, Irwin of Washington, D.C.; three nieces and one nephew.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glen; and two brothers, J.T. Goodman and William Renner Goodman.

She was born, grew up and attended Pleasant Plains school south of Vandalia. Mary Frances united with the Pleasant Plains Methodist Church in 1937. She was employed as a telephone operator with Vandalia Union Telephone Company before her marriage to Glen Edward McDonald on March 23, 1946. She was a faithful and regular member of Central Union Community Church until her health failed.

Mary Frances loved sending greeting cards and letters to many friends through the years. She also enjoyed gardening, canning, making meals for the hired hands and her egg business. She will be remembered for her sense of humor and her laughter.

Pallbearers will be Dave Hopke, Dale Hopke, Dan Hopke, Jeff Hopke, Dwayne Hopke and Doug Wood.

Memorials are encouraged to the Tri-County Care Center, 601 N. Galloway Road, Vandalia, MO 63382.