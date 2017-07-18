PCMH Again Receives Recognition From Becker’s Hospital Review

The Becker’s Hospital Review has named Pike County Memorial Hospital as one of “62 Critical Access Hospitals to Know.”

The critical access hospitals featured on this list have a reputation for superior service and care. All hospitals featured on this list have 25 or fewer inpatient beds and an annual average length of stay no more than 96 hours for acute care. These institutions also offer emergency care and are located at least 35 miles away from any other hospital.

“We are thrilled to be nationally recognized as a Critical Access Hospital to Know for 2017. This award was given to Pike County Memorial Hospital because of the compassion, hard work and dedication provided by our staff day in and day out. We are lucky to have so many amazing people on staff who want to care for the community they live in,” said Justin Selle, PCMH CEO.

To develop this list, the Becker’s Healthcare editorial team examined the rankings and awards from organizations such as iVantage Health Analytics, Healthgrades, the National Rural Health Association,

Truven Health Analytics, Women’s Choice Award and Leapfrog Group. The team also considered the hospital’s community impact and reputation for innovation.