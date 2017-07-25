Alan Wayne McKinley Preston

Alan Wayne McKinley Preston, 36, of St. James died Sunday, May 14, 2017 at university Hospital-Columbia.

Graveside services will be Friday at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Bowling Green at 4 p.m. Bro. Bill Hobbs will officiate.

He was born Dec. 18, 1980 in Louisiana to Alan and teresa Preston. Alan married Jeannette Maynard in Las Vegas, Nev., in 1999. She survives.

Other survivors include his mother of St. james; a sister, Billie Jennings and husband, Vince of Princeton; four step-children; numerous step-grandchildren; grandmother, Barb Jenkins, Bowling Green; several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his father, Alan Preston; grandparents, Mack and Mary Preston; grandfather, Eugene Jenkins; and uncle, Mack Lee Preston Jr.

Alan grew up and attended school in Louisiana.

He was an avid hunter and will be missed by his friends and family.