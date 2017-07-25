Dorothy Marie McMillen Adams

Dorothy Marie McMillen Adams, 97, of Frankford died Tuesday, July 18, 2017, at Country View Nursing Home in Bowling Green.

Funeral services were at 9 a.m., Saturday at Grand View Funeral Home in Hannibal. The Rev. Gail Aurand officiated. Burial followed at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal.

Visitation was Friday from 5-7 p.m., at the funeral home.

Dorothy was born April 11, 1920, in Pike County, the daughter of James A and Edna Lee Green McMillen. She married Major Wilson Adams on March 14, 1938. He preceded her in death March 31, 2003.

She is survived by one son, Jimmie Lee Adams and wife, Charlotte; a son-in-law, Arthur L. Hudson; five grandchildren, Catherine Adams Brown and husband, Tim, Tonya Adams Teasley and husband, Bennie, Tra Hudson and wife, Carol, Bob Hudson, and Melissa Hudson Stone and husband, Shane; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Janie McMillen Wilson and Bonnie McMillen Schindler

Her parents; a daughter, Brenda Kay Adams Hudson; and two brothers, Lloyd McMillen and Billy Jack McMillen preceded her in death.

Pallbearers were Tra Hudson, Bob Hudson, Derek Rosen, Payton Teasley, Bennie Teasley and Matt Hudson.

Dorothy joined the Frankford Christian Church in October 1937, where she served as a deaconess. She was a member of the Christian Women’s Fellowship and Merry Aids Sunday school class, Haw Creek Club, Ashley Club, Oats, RSVP and Grand View Belles.

She enjoyed traveling and going to listen to blue grass music.

Memorials may be sent to the Frankford Christian Church or the Frankford Fairview Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to condolences@grandviewfuneral.com.