Gwen V. Chrisman

Velma Gwendolyn “Gwen” V. Chrisman, 97, of Vandalia died Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at Moore-Pike Nursing Home in Bowling Green.

Funeral service was Frida at 10:30 a.m., at Waters Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Jamie Franke officiating. Interment was in Evergreen Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Visitation was Thursday from 6-8 p.m., at Waters Funeral Chapel in Vandalia.

She was born March 2, 1920 in Higbee, the daughter of Ernest Allen and Goldena Campbell Fowler. She married Floyd C. Chrisman in Moberly on March 23, 1940. He preceded her in death on Oct. 25, 2012.

Survivors include one daughter, Connie Uhey of Vandalia; one daughter-in-law, Becky Chrisman of Vandalia; four grandchildren, Rick Girard of Moberly; Robyn Jennings and husband, Joe of Vandalia and Koby Uhey of Vandalia; nine great-grandchildren, Lyndell Chrisman, Ryan Chrisman, Katelyn Chrisman, Cole Chrisman, Dakota Girard, Kyler Girard, Jayle Jennings, Carter Jennings and Cannon Jennings; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Floyd; one son, Ronald D. Chrisman; two grandsons, Kevin and Timothy Chrisman.

Gwen moved to Vandalia in 1959 from the Middletown area. She was a long-time member of the First Christian Church in Vandalia and a loving wife to Floyd for their 72 years of marriage. Gwen was a homemaker and enjoyed playing the organ and keyboard.

Gwen and Floyd enjoyed traveling all over the United States, camping and were winter Texans.

Pallbearers were Joe Jennings, Rick Girard, Dakota Girard, Lyndell Chrisman, Ryan Chrisman, Koby Uhey, Kyler Girard and Cole Chrisman. Honorary pallbearers were Katelyn Chrisman, Jayle Jennings, Carter Jennings and Cannon Jennings.

Memorials are encouraged to the First Christian Church in Vandalia.