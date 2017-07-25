Lois Anne Smith

Lois Anne Smith, 87, of Bowling Green died Thursday, July 20, 2017 at Proctor Hospital in Peoria, Ill.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green with the Rev. Bob Hoehn officiating. Burial will be in New Harmony Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday from noon until time of services, at the funeral home.

Lois was born at her home in Curryville Oct. 2, 1929, the daughter of Errett Leonard and Hester Anne Wilson Pargeon. She married Richard “Dick” Smith on Nov. 8, 1958.

Survivors include three children, Deborah Anne Sellers and husband, Steve of Albany, Ga., Robert Gregory Howerton and wife, Cindy of Dunlap, Ill., and Diane Shannon and husband, Scottie of Bowling Green; five grandchildren, Alex Marshall, Nick Howerton, Anne Bowman, Caleb Shannon, and Cassidy Shannon; five great-grandchildren, Megan Liu, Monica Willis, Neill Marshall, Elise (“Little Bit”) Howerton, and Spencer Howerton; two great-great grandchildren and her brother, Glenn Pargeon.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her siblings Orlan “Andy” Pargeon, Vernon Pargeon, Ralph Pargeon, and Eunice Dias.

Lois attended Woodlawn Grade School and graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1947. She was employed at the garment factory and retired from Pike Medical Clinic in 1993 after 30+ years.

After her retirement Lois volunteered at the Hope Center for years. She was a member of Morning Star Church.

Serving as pallbearers will be Caleb Shannon, Nick Howerton, Alex Marshall, Neill Marshall, Shane Bowman and Scottie Shannon.

Memorials may be made to Pike County Home Health or New Harmony Church.

