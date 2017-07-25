The People's Tribune

Van-Far Cheerleaders Crush Competition At Regionals

The Van-Far Competition Squad competed at the regional meet on Thursday, July 20 at Moberly Area Community College.

They performed in the Regional Class 1 Large category and brought home first-place honors.

The crew will now travel to the University of Missouri-Columbia on Oct. 28 to compete for the state title.

Pictured, front row (l-r): Maddie Dunn, Makayla Vigil, and Ashley Stanich. Second row: Emily Willis, Claire Motley, Bethany Regot, and Emily Humphrey. Third row: Lauren Shaw, Avery Rost, Mady Swafford, Natalie Bybee, and Alyssa Hays.

The team is coached by Lisa Otis, Angela Carlyle and Jody Bauman.

