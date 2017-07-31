George Carlson

Services for George Olof Carlson, 87, of Laddonia held Tuesday (today) at Farber Presbyterian Church at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Dana Slavins and the Rev. Todd Moore officiating. Burial was in Farber Cemetery.

Visitation was Monday from 5-7 p.m., at Bienhoff Funeral Home in Laddonia.

Mr. Carlson died Friday, July 28, 2017 at Tri-County Care Center in Vandalia.

He was born Aug. 22, 1929 in Laddonia, the son of Cardodus and Clara Schroll Carlson. He married Virginia Sue Smith on Aug. 16, 1953 in Hannibal. She survives.

Other survivors include two sons, Bruce Carlson of Vandalia and Paul Carlson and wife, Teresa of Mexico; two daughters, Denise Carlson of Wakefield, Kan., and Nan Webber and husband, Calvin of Laddonia; one sister, Elizabeth Aguilar of Denver, Colo.; one sister-in-law, Janie Carlson of Greentop; seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren

He was preceded in death by: his parents; one son, Gregory Wayne Carlson; one brother, Warren Carlson; and two sisters, Louise Bell and Marjorie Stevens.

Mr. Carlson was a lifetime area resident, farmer, and member of the Farber Presbyterian Church. He was a 1947 graduate of Farber High School. He served in the U.S. Army from 1951-53 and attained the rank of corporal. He enjoyed tinkering with machinery, telling good stories and jokes, working with math, and spending time with family and friends.

Pallbearers were Brandon Webber, Phillip Carlson, P.A. Hull, Russell Reading, Jimmy Robinson, Shawn Gardner, Andrew Cauthorn and Brent Thomas. Honorary pallbearers were Claudie Tipton, Lee Gore, Bill Hogue, Ronnie Ball and Ronnie Smith.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Compasssus Hospice and Palliative Care, 3050 I-70 Drive SE, Columbia, MO 65201.

