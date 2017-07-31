George Thomas Krigbaum

George Thomas Krigbaum, 57, of Bowling Green died Monday, July 17, 2017 at Willow Care Rehabilitation and Health Center in Hannibal.

A memorial gathering was held Saturday at 11 a.m., at William Funeral Chapel in Holden.

George was born Dec. 9, 1959 in San Fernando, Calif., the son of Johnie Lee Krigbaum and Sandra Kay Grunder Krigbaum.

Survivors include a daughter, Kasey Ann Wheeler and husband, Eric of Buellton, Calif.; father and stepmother, Johnie and Susan Chapman-Krigbaum, of Holden; a sister, Michelle Straight and husband, Jared of Holden; grandson, Jax of Buellton, Calif.; and nephew, John Garcia of Sylmar, Calif.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Sandra and daughter, Melissa Krigbaum.

George graduated from Alemany High School in Mission Hills, Calif. Though George was a California resident for the majority of his life, he lived in both Oregon and Virginia at one time. He had resided in the Hannibal area for the past 20 years.

