Phyllis J. Holley

Funeral services for Phyllis Jean Holley of Elsberry were held at 2 p.m., Sunday at Carter-Ricks Funeral Home in Elsberry. The Rev. Conrad Cheatham, pastor of the Elsberry ARPresbyterian Church, officiated with burial in Greenwood Cemetery near Clarksville.

Visitation was from 4-8 p.m., Saturday at Carter-Ricks Funeral Home in Elsberry.

Mrs. Holley, 68, died Thursday at her home in Elsberry.

Born June 9, 1949 in Louisiana, she was the daughter of John William and MaryDee Helen Barber Canady. Phyllis was united in marriage on Oct. 6, 1996 in St. Charles to James William Holley.

Phyllis is survived by her beloved husband of nearly 21 years, James Holley of Elsberry; her daughter, Marci Leifert of Troy; stepdaughter, Jamie Smith and husband, Christopher of Union; and two grandchildren, Holly Rouse and Tucker Leifert, both of Troy. Phyllis also leaves one sister, Cheryl Jameson and companion, Jack Jones of Bowling Green; two nephews, James Jameson and wife, Ashley, of Columbia, and Jason Jameson and wife, Jessica, of Fort Worth, Texas; two great-nephews, Jaxson Jameson of Columbia, and Justin Jameson of Fort Worth, Texas; one great-niece, Jordan Jameson, also of Fort Worth, Texas; other relatives and friends.

She was employed part-time by the Missouri Department of Conservation until 2002.

Serving as pallbearers were Steve Hessell, Jack Jones, Ronnie Lindsey, Duke Bufford, James Jameson and Dave Settles.

Memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a charity she donated to monthly, c/o Carter-Ricks Funeral Home, 107 S. 5th Street; Elsberry, MO 63343.

