William ‘Fred’ Rottman Jr.

William “Fred” Rottman, Jr., 75, of Louisiana died Monday, July 24, 2017 at Maple Grove Lodge Nursing Home in Louisiana.

His desire was to be cremated. Services will be held at a later date.

He was born May 25, 1942 in Louisiana, the son of William Rottman, Sr. and Adema Phillips Rottman. He married Kay Cox June 3, 1962.

He is survived by one son, Russell Lee Rottman of Louisiana; his former wife, Kay Rottman of Louisiana; a special friend, Marsha Rush of Louisiana; grandchildren, Brian Rottman and wife Christina and their son Will of Ashland, Ill., Justin Rottman and fiancé, Angie of Bowling Green, and Jennifer Potter and husband, Brent and their children, Beau and Reese of Bowling Green, and a sister, Myra Nitscke and husband, Dick of Fairfax, Va.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Adema Phillips Rottman and one son, Billy Rottman who died in 1998.

Fred graduated from the Louisiana High School with the class of 1960. He had owned and operated the Western Auto Store in Louisiana until 1989.

Memorials may be given to Pike Pioneers or to the donor’s choice.