Elks Prepare For 10th Annual Clarence Luebrecht Veterans Appreciation Hog Roast On Aug. 12

Saturday August 12 marks the 10th annual Clarence Luebrecht Veterans Appreciation Hog Roast event at the Louisiana Elks Lodge #791.

Starting at 11 a.m., veteran residents from the Mexico Veterans home will be welcomed along with the Legion Riders who will accompany them. All local Veterans and their families are invited to enjoy the Hog Roast lunch at the Lodge free of charge. Any donations during the event will be forwarded to the Mexico Veterans Home.

This appreciation event was started by long time Elk and Past Exalted Ruler, Clarence Luebrecht 10 years ago. Clarence served in the Army during the Korean War and near the end of his life, was a resident at the Mexico Veterans Home.

Clarence passed away in 2012 and the Elks of Lodge #791 carry on the Veterans Appreciation event in honor of his memory.