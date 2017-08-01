NECC Getting Back To Normal Following Officer Stabbing By Inmate Last Week

Operations are returning to normal following the stabbing of an officer by an inmate at Northeast Correctional Center (NECC) last week that put the institution on lockdown for several days.

The female correctional officer was treated for stab wounds to her head, face, hands and arms following the attack with a makeshift knife last Wednesday. Bowling Green Police Chief Don Nacke credited the fast response by staff at NECC for the situation not being worse than it was.

The incident was investigated by the Bowling Green Police Department. Nacke said the offender came up behind the officer as she was doing a check in a common cell area. He said the attack was sudden and violent.

“He stabbed her a few times and cornered her by a door when he started stabbing aggressively,” Nacke said. He added the officer is lucky the attacker missed vital organs.

Nacke pointed out the staff response was swift and the offender immediately became compliant.

The inmate, Jeardin M. Hutchins, is serving a 12-year sentence for robbery, armed criminal action and burglary.

Nacke said his department reviewed video and took witness statements as part of the investigation in addition to interviewing the assailant. He explained that later this week the department will be turning over the findings of their investigation to Pike County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Fisher. No charges have been filed at this time.

Tensions ran high as word of the attack spread through the area. Most of the community is either employed by NECC or has a family member who is.

After the attack on Wednesday morning, the institution immediately went into lockdown mode. NECC officials say this is done to ensure safety of staff and those incarcerated. Visiting hours were also canceled over the weekend.

The correctional officer who was the victim of the attack is expected to make a complete recovery from the wounds.