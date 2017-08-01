Stumbaugh Takes Over As Administrator At Pike County Home Health, Hospice

The Pike County Health Department, Home Health and Hospice board decided last week to promote from within and made Rhonda Stumbaugh the permanent administrator.

Stumbaugh has served the past month as the interim administrator following the departure of Chris Deeken at the end of June. She also celebrated her 25th anniversary with the department the day she accepted the position on July 27.

“I absolutely love my job. I’m proud of what we stand for in the community and the work we do and programs we offer,” she explained.

Board chair Jerry Hickerson said they were pleased Stumbaugh decided to accept the position.

“We felt with her years of experience of all areas of the departments and the programs we offer that she was a perfect fit. She is well-respected by the staff and has stepped up for us before. We are very pleased,” he remarked.

Stumbaugh started her career with the agency in 1992 as a field staff nurse case manager after receiving her degree in 1991. She became the Home Health Coordinator in 1996.

From June 2008 until November 2009 Stumbaugh served as interim administrator. When Justin Selle was hired to the position, she became the Public Health Community Coordinator. She was further named the Director of Nursing in 2011.

She oversees all public health programs and has extensive knowledge of the many other areas the agency covers including communicable diseases, WIC, maternity/child care, environmental and mental health issues as well.

“I’m so proud of the work we do and the multiple programs we bring to the community.”

In a statement on the agency’s website she remarks, “ I truly love my job because I work for a wonderful agency that gives me the opportunity to serve my community in a way that helps people in their time of need. I have been able to experience through my years all of our programs from starting in Home Health and then Hospice as a field staff nurse case manager and taking care of patients in their home to now being in the Administrative role in Home Health and Hospice as the D.O.N. I feel every position that I have held has been beneficial and has made me a better leader because of my experiences.”

She pointed out the reason she loves her job is it has provided her an opportunity to continue to learn different capacities.

Last year she received her BLS and Safe Sitter instructor certifications.

Stumbaugh credits a great staff for establishing Pike County Health Department, Home Health and Hospice as a premier asset for the community.

“It’s rewarding work. That’s why I’ve stayed as long as I have. What I’ve been able to do is a blessing. I look forward to what’s ahead,” Stumbaugh explained.