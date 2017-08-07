Dennis Lee Fleming

Dennis Fleming, 60, of Davenport, Iowa died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017 from injuries sustained in a car accident.

Funeral services were at 2 p.m., Saturday in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Per his wishes cremation rites will be accorded after services.

Visitation was one hour prior to the service.

Dennis was born May 19, 1957 in Topeka, Kan., to Donald Fleming and Pat Luebrecht. He attended Van-Far High School where he made lifelong friendships and met the love of his life, Linda. They were married on Jan. 16, 1977 in Vandalia and spent the next 39 years raising their children and spoiling their grandchildren.

He enjoyed shooting pool and riding his Harley Davidson. Besides being a wonderful father he was a professional “PawPaw” to his grandbabies.

Those left to celebrate his life include children, Heather Crabtree and husband, Robert, Brandon Fleming and wife, Laurie and Cara (Orlando) Rodriguez and husband, Orlando; grandchildren, Devin, Braden, Michael, Dylan, Levi, Lylah, Jordon, Hope, Grace, Faith, Lorelei, Catalyna and Elyas; a sister, Thelma Mills; step-father, Lawrence Luebrecht.

In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by family members, Anthony Luebrecht and Theresa Crosby.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.