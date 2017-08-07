Jason Nicholas Dunard

Jason N. Dunard, 46, of Troy died Friday, Aug. 4, 2017.

A private service will be held at a later date.

He was born on June 9, 1971 in Louisiana to Wayne and Janet Robbins Dunard. After attending the local schools, Jason went on to attend Lindenwood University. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree majoring in criminal justice, law enforcement and photography.

Jason had worked as a security guard for Whalen Security at Toyota-Bodine for the last two years.

He loved spending time with his three nephews and always got them the best gifts (fireworks for their birthdays). Jason was an excellent photographer and could always be seen with a camera in hand.

He is survived by his beloved family; his mother, Janet Welker of Louisiana; his father, Wayne Dunard and wife, Eileen Moser of Springfield; two sisters, Robin Ozelius and significant other, Tim Jackson of Louisiana, Carmen York and husband James of Troy, three beloved nephews, Jamie, Jonathan and Tyler York of Troy;, close friend of family, Sandy Dowell of Wentzville, and many other relatives and friends.

