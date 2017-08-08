Back-To-School Fair Is Saturday

The annual Back to School Fair will be this Saturday, Aug. 12 from 9 a.m.-noon.

This event is free for all children who live in and attend school in Pike County.

Backpacks filled with school supplies, haircuts, dental, hearing, vision and scoliosis testing is also available. Resource booths will also be giving out information and supplies also.

Emergency vehicles and the burning building will be present with other fun activities.

Free hotdogs and chips will be available for each person attending. 600 children were given supplies at last years fair.

This fair is made possible through grants and donations from area businesses and organizations.