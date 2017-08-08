Soil Health Workshop, Tour To Be Held At Fairgrounds, Scherder Farm

Nationally renowned soil scientist, Ray “The Soil Guy” Archuleta will be the featured speaker at a soil health workshop and tour to be held at the Pike County Fairgrounds and at the John Scherder Farm on Aug. 28.

Archuleta just recently retired with 25 years of experience with Natural Resources Conservation Service working in several states, including Missouri. He has several workshops listed on YouTube expressing the importance of soil health.

Archuleta is a dynamic speaker, encourages group participation, with a twist of entertainment. Gabe Brown, North Dakota Farmer states, “No one has had a more positive influence on the soil health movement than has Ray Archuleta. Millions of people, all over the world, have heard his message and are regenerating their resources because of him. There is no doubt that the world is a better place, because of “Ray the Soil Guy.””

Farm Tour- John Scherder Family Farm, Bowling Green, MO. Buses will be furnished, refer to flyer in this edition of The People’s Tribune (page 12).

Practices shown on tour will be rotational grazing, soil profiles/types, cover crop examples to demonstrate and encourage soil health.

The event is limited to the first 100 respondents by RSVP by August 18, 2017. The $10.00/person registration fee includes a meal.