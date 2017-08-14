Annie Virginia Graves

A Mass of Christian Burial for Annie Virginia Graves, 88, of Farber was at 10 a.m., Friday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Vandalia with Fr. Jason Doke officiating. Burial was in Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Vandalia.

Visitation was Thursday from 5-7 p.m., at St. Patrick’s Hall at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Arrangements were under the direction of Bienhoff Funeral Homes.

Mrs. Graves died Monday, Aug. 7, 2017 at Boone County Hospital in Columbia.

She was born June 10, 1929 in Perry, the daughter of Clipper and Annie O’Connor Hager. She was married to Francis Merl Graves on Oct. 6, 1945 in Perry. He preceded her in death Dec. 18, 2004.

Survivors include: four sons, Gene Graves and wife, Barbara of Laddonia, Jimmy Graves and wife, Judy, and Dale Graves and wife, Marla, all of Mexico, and Joe Graves of Moberly; two daughters, Kay Reading of Vandalia, and Sharon Dieker and husband, Brent of Quincy, Ill.; one sister, Mildred Allen of Fulton; 12 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband; one son-in-law, Eldon Reading; one brother, Robert Hager; one sister, Margaret Baise; and one great-grandson, John Bryant Reading.

Mrs. Graves was a lifetime area resident and member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She was a homemaker and worked at Ogden’s Meat Locker for over 15 years before working as a cook at Tri County Care Center for over five years. She was an active volunteer at Tri County Care Center for many years and a board member of Evergreen Memorial Garden Cemetery Association. She enjoyed sewing, embroidery work, cooking and working jigsaw puzzles.

Pallbearers were Derrick Reading, Brady Reading, Lucas Graves, Jarad Dieker, Sarah Graves, and Kerri Reading. Honorary pallbearers were Elizabeth Tietsort, Michelle Darby, Melissa Holman, Jennifer Graves, Ronni Graves, and Shannon Steffen.

Memorial contributions may be made to Evergreen Memorial Gardens, P.O. Box 141, Vandalia, MO 63382.

