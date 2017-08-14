Help Wanted

FULL-TIME POSITION (Assessor’s Office) Applications are now being accepted for a full-time employee with the Pike County Assessor’s Office. Responsibilities include answering phones, working with the public, general clerical and computer skills and working out in the field as data collector in various weather conditions. Starting pay is $10 per hour. Applications may be obtained at the Pike County Assessor’s Office at 115 West Main, Bowling Green, Missouri, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday-Friday. Applications must be returned by Aug. 28, 2017 by 4 p.m. No phone calls please. Pike County is an Equal Opportunity Employer

OPEN POSITION- HELP WANTED “Application Equipment Operator” Work includes driving various machines throughout the seasons of the year. Individuals should be self motivated, able to handle challenges, plan and prepare daily routines, while working and communicating with other employees. Position for full-time employee offers: Health insurance, vacation days paid, retirement program & voluntary 401K. Apply or Contact Lincoln County Farmers Coop Inc. 811 East Cherry St. – Troy, MO 63379 636-528-6141

HELP WANTED – FULL TIME “Petroleum Tank Wagon Driver” Deliveries of diesel and gas to farm and commercial accounts. Individuals should be willing to work with others, communicate daily activities, and have flexibility in your daily routing. Work routing involves in and out of truck as well as up and down from tanks. Full-time employment benefits: Health insurance, vacation time, retirement program & voluntary 401K. Apply or Contact Lincoln County Farmers Coop Inc. 811 East Cherry St. – Troy, MO 63379 636-528-6141

ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS The Bowling Green R-I School District is accepting applications for High School secretary – 12 month position – with benefits. Application deadline is until position is filled. Must possess: A positive attitude and a desire to work with the high school age child. Ability to multi-task and prioritize. Familiarity with computer applications. Good communication skills. Ability to manage difficult situations. Ability to be flexible in workplace needs. Ability to manage office operations. Applications are available at the Superintendent’s Office, 700 W. Adams, Bowling Green, MO 63334, or by phone 573-324-5441. (EOE)

HELP WANTED Local window manufacturer is now accepting applications for plant work. Target Aluminum. Apply in person – 800 W. State, Vandalia 594-6433 EOE

OSWALD CROW AGENCY, an Independent Insurance Agency in Bowling Green, MO is looking for a competitive Insurance Sales Producer to help us expand our business by actively seeking and acquiring new clients. Our goal is to formulate strong relationships to ensure growth and preserve the strength of our agency’s status. Please send resumes to: a.oswald@oswaldcrow.com

COUNTRY VIEW NURSING FACILITY is seeking FULL & PART-TIME RNs & LPNs Apply in person or send resume to Laura Wright-Cutsinger, RN, DON 2106 West Main – Bowling Green

PERRY AGRICULTURAL LABORATORY, INC. NOW HIRING! Job Title: Laboratory Technician/Analyst. Job Description: Learn how to make reagents & chemical standards • Follow Lab procedures step by step to set up tests – with special attention to detail • Availability to work overtime (more than 40 hours) during busy seasons (compensated time and a half) • Work from a standing position for the majority of work day • Maintenance & cleaning of lab instruments, workspace, and labware necessary for the above tests. Hours: Full Time. During busy season (Sept.-April) start time 6 a.m. Interested applicants should contact Meagan Perry Kaiser, Chief Operating Officer. E-Mail resumes to meagan@perryaglab.com or call 573-324-2931 for more information.

WANTED: CREW for stacked rock wall repair. Good pay. 314-922-8911. (x2-46)

2 OPENINGS – General maintenance and livestock care position and animal care position. Call 573-784-9866 for more details. (x2-45)

PCMH is now accepting applications for the following full & Part-Time positions: Cardiopulmonary Director (Full Time) • Housekeeping (Full Time Evenings) • RN – Med/Surg (Full-time evenings/nights). PRN positions include: REGISTERED NURSES in Emergency Room, Outpatient Surgery & Med/Surg • Radiology Tech (PRN) • ER Tech (PRN). Apply online or in person at Pike County Memorial Hospital 2305 Georgia • Louisiana, MO 63353 573-754-5531, ext 106 www.pcmh-mo.org EOE