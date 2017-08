Football Week 1: Clopton-Elsberry vs. Louisiana

Join The People’s Tribune Friday (8/18) for TribCast Coverage of High School Football from Clopton High School. The Indianhawks host the Louisiana Bulldogs in the opening week of the season and the first Clopton/Elsberry home game in over a year! Coverage begins at 6:20 pm with the Cuivre River Electric Cooperative/TribCast Pregame.